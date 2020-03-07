Previous
Morning coffee by mozette
Photo 3715

Morning coffee

This morning, Ellie and I drove to Shorncliffe Pier and we walked along the boardwalk and beach.

I bought my coffee from the coffee man. And this is what his coffee van looks like. Very cool I think.
7th March 2020

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
