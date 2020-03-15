Sign up
Photo 3723
Sookey dog
This was Ellie last night just as we turned out the lights.
An hour later, I heard her woofing and growling in her sleep... funny thing.
15th March 2020
15th Mar 20
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too.
3723
photos
8
followers
14
following
2
365
SM-A505YN
14th March 2020 10:33pm
Tags
ellie
,
brighton_days
