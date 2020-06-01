Previous
Old-school by mozette
Photo 3801

Old-school

I've removed my 25 year old VCR. It was one of the first things I bought when I began working at RACQ.

It's old, but it still works.
1st June 2020

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1042% complete

