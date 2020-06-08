Previous
New Lace by mozette
Photo 3808

New Lace

I've replaced the lace in my bedroom. It wasn't easy because the hook up on the other end kept falling off its place.

Curse words were said. But I did get it done.

Then, I needed a sleep. But it does look lovely.
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
