Photo 3812
Big Ears
This is my friend's hand-knitted toy she got when she was two years old. Her Mum made it for her.
Big Ears was her favourite Noddy character - ironically, Noddy was mine.
12th June 2020
12th Jun 20
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Views
1
365
SM-A505YN
4th June 2020 10:46am
noddy
,
big_ears
