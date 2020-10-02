Previous
Birthday Presents by mozette
Photo 3924

Birthday Presents

Today, I went out with my friend, Elisabeth for coffee and a trip to Bunnings.

She bought me my coffee and about $30 worth of plants and goodies. Some of what's in this photo I bought - like the bug and the paver - but she bought me the plant, and other things too.
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
