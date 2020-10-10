Sign up
Photo 3932
Now For The Clouds
Today, I pulled the paper tape off from doing the ocean's horizon, and put it so I could get into the sky's horizon... to keep it from bleeding into either colour.
I've yet to put the pier in.
10th October 2020
10th Oct 20
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
painting
,
crafty_pegs
,
shorncliffe_pier
bkb in the city
Beautiful
October 10th, 2020
