Now For The Clouds by mozette
Photo 3932

Now For The Clouds

Today, I pulled the paper tape off from doing the ocean's horizon, and put it so I could get into the sky's horizon... to keep it from bleeding into either colour.

I've yet to put the pier in.
10th October 2020 10th Oct 20

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
bkb in the city
Beautiful
October 10th, 2020  
