Photo 3936
Everything moved
Everything has been moved out of the way in lieu of the guys from Solomon's to put up the awning.
I'm very excited about this.
14th October 2020
14th Oct 20
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
14th October 2020 9:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
my_garden
,
my_place
