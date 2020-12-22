Previous
Next
New Christmas Hooks by mozette
Photo 4005

New Christmas Hooks

This year, I bought a set of new hooks for my tree. Don't they look pretty?
22nd December 2020 22nd Dec 20

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1097% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise