Photo 4054
Extractions
I put the car in to have the brakes looked at today. This place has been here for a few years, but I have to be careful of it because they use bamboo products regularly and I'm allergic to the plant.
The ice coffee wasn't exactly the nicest one I've had... I make a better one at home.
9th February 2021
9th Feb 21
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
9th February 2021 10:10am
Tags
cafe
out_and_about
