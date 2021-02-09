Previous
Extractions by mozette
Photo 4054

Extractions

I put the car in to have the brakes looked at today. This place has been here for a few years, but I have to be careful of it because they use bamboo products regularly and I'm allergic to the plant.

The ice coffee wasn't exactly the nicest one I've had... I make a better one at home.
