Photo 4059
A New Plant
My Aunty Narelle gave me this plant, and today, I potted it up.
It's looking good so far.
14th February 2021
14th Feb 21
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
my_garden
