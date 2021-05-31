Previous
Left Behind by mozette
Photo 4165

Left Behind

All this was left my a man who lives over the boundary in a neighbouring complex.
31st May 2021 31st May 21

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
