Photo 4248
Watching Us.
I'm at my folks' house today, and there's this little bear sitting inside a candle holder on the kitchen table peering over the edge.
He's so cute.
22nd August 2021
22nd Aug 21
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too.
Tags
bear
,
out_and_about
