I spent the day cleaning up the house. The laundry was put away, the chaise lounge was cleared, washing up done and put away. And the shower was cleaned too.

All of this got done in case I had to go back into hospital.
3rd February 2022 3rd Feb 22

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
