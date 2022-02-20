Previous
New Beanie by mozette
Photo 4430

New Beanie

I've been getting so creative lately.

I've spent the last week or so on this beanie, with tattered tassels.
20th February 2022

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me.
1213% complete

