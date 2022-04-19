Sign up
Photo 4488
Almost A Month On...
The potatoes have really flourished! I'm so pleased with how they're looking.
Can't wait for harvesting time.
19th April 2022
19th Apr 22
0
0
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
my_garden
