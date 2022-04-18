Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4487
T-20 tractor
I've been working on my Grandpa's diaries. In 1939, he got to drive this type of tractor.
This one is a diesel, but he drove a petrol one. How cool is that?
And this isn't my own photo... I downloaded it of the internet.
18th April 2022
18th Apr 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
4487
photos
4
followers
13
following
1229% complete
View this month »
4480
4481
4482
4483
4484
4485
4486
4487
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
X100,D540Z,C310Z
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grandpa
,
tractors
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close