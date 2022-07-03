Sign up
Photo 4563
Gingernut Apple Crumble
A few months ago, I was stuck at home, and really wanted something sweet and yummy. But I didn't want to spend any money.
So, I created my own apple crumble, with Griffins gingernut biscuits in the crumble.
How delicious does that sound??
3rd July 2022
3rd Jul 22
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
recipes
,
apple_crumble
bkb in the city
How creative. It sounds delicious
July 3rd, 2022
