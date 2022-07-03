Previous
Gingernut Apple Crumble by mozette
Photo 4563

Gingernut Apple Crumble

A few months ago, I was stuck at home, and really wanted something sweet and yummy. But I didn't want to spend any money.

So, I created my own apple crumble, with Griffins gingernut biscuits in the crumble.

How delicious does that sound??
bkb in the city
How creative. It sounds delicious
July 3rd, 2022  
