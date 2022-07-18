Sign up
Photo 4578
No Toys
I was at the doctor today, and I noticed that because of the omicron coming back to Australia in a big way, the toys in the doctors office has been removed.
18th July 2022
18th Jul 22
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
18th July 2022 9:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
doctors
,
omicron
,
covid
