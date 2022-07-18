Previous
Next
No Toys by mozette
Photo 4578

No Toys

I was at the doctor today, and I noticed that because of the omicron coming back to Australia in a big way, the toys in the doctors office has been removed.
18th July 2022 18th Jul 22

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1254% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise