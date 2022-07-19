Sign up
Photo 4579
New Painting
Well, not new. I'm waiting for Horsehead Bay to dry a little before I do the fog in the foreground.
So, I decided to work on another painting.
19th July 2022
19th Jul 22
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
painting
,
crafty_pegs
