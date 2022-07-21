Previous
Ready to Stitch by mozette
Ready to Stitch

I'm really getting in and knitting up a storm. Every day I've been knitting 2 beanies and tacking them with pins, then on the weekend, I get in and stitch them up.
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
