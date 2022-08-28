Sign up
Photo 4619
Snuggling
Frankie loves his fluffy bone... to the point he snuggles up to it, runs away with it to hide under Mum and Dad's bed, and chews on it.
He's such a lovely guy.
28th August 2022
28th Aug 22
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
27th August 2022 11:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
frankie
