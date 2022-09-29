Previous
Next
Breakfast, Then Writing by mozette
Photo 4651

Breakfast, Then Writing

Yep. This is my plan for today.

Well, for the most part. I've got other things to get done by lunchtime.
29th September 2022 29th Sep 22

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1274% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise