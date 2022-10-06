Previous
Birthday Night Shenanigans by mozette
Photo 4658

Birthday Night Shenanigans

After dinner, we went back to Mt brother's house for the birthday cake 🎂

Gabe, my brother, entertained us with some guitar stylings and improv. It was funny and we all laughed as he started to get the giggles.

The cake was a delicious ginger cake Mum made, and Ellie the dog was there amongst it all too.
