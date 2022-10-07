Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4659
Cut Trees
While I was away over the past month, the body corporate cut the lilly pilly trees next to my place...
I fee so exposed without them!
Dad's reassured me that they'll grow back soon.
7th October 2022
7th Oct 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
4659
photos
7
followers
14
following
1276% complete
View this month »
4652
4653
4654
4655
4656
4657
4658
4659
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
7th October 2022 8:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
my_place
Mickey Anderson
ace
Still a pretty scene!!
October 7th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close