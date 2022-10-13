Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4665
Groovy Little Hire car
After the accident on Monday, I got onto the claims process quickly.
Already, my car has been moved to three places to be looked at for assessment and quotes.
In the meantime, I've got a loan car, this car. And it's a nice little European car too.
13th October 2022
13th Oct 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
4665
photos
7
followers
14
following
1278% complete
View this month »
4658
4659
4660
4661
4662
4663
4664
4665
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
13th October 2022 12:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
car_hire
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close