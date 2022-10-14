Previous
T-Shirt by mozette
Photo 4666

T-Shirt

My brother went to a sculpture exhibition down south near Canberra.

They bought t-shirts but a lot of them were too small, even though they were marked 'large'.

This was on the back of the shirts.
14th October 2022

