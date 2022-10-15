Previous
Next
Bloomed by mozette
Photo 4667

Bloomed

Last week, I put up a photo of this plant just before it bloomed.

And today, it's happily opened and blooming in the sun.
15th October 2022 15th Oct 22

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1278% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise