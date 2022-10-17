Sign up
Photo 4669
Summer Changeover
Today, we changed all the clothes on the mannequins.
I did this one and one in the book section, for Halloween.
17th October 2022
17th Oct 22
1
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Photo Details
Views
9
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
17th October 2022 5:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lifeline
,
op-shop
