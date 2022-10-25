Previous
Goodbye Little Green Machine by mozette
Photo 4677

Goodbye Little Green Machine

I got the sad news today that my car is a total loss.

MSR at Crestmead couldn't find the parts for my car.

I've had my car for 8 1/2 years and I'm sad it's gone.
25th October 2022 25th Oct 22

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
