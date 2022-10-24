Previous
The Sun! by mozette
The Sun!

After a few days of rain, the sun and heat are out!

It's perfect to do the laundry, pull weeds, and wash the car - and that's just what I've done this morning. And all before 10:30am.
Lynda Parker

