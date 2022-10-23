Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4675
Sheltering
This morning, during a downpour, I spotted this drenched little bird hanging out under my awning.
Such a cutie.
23rd October 2022
23rd Oct 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
4675
photos
7
followers
14
following
1280% complete
View this month »
4668
4669
4670
4671
4672
4673
4674
4675
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
23rd October 2022 7:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
mother_nature
,
my_place
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close