Sheltering by mozette
Sheltering

This morning, during a downpour, I spotted this drenched little bird hanging out under my awning.

Such a cutie.
23rd October 2022 23rd Oct 22

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
