Slight Burn by mozette
Photo 4674

Slight Burn

I made a big quiche, which rose so high on the top shelf of the oven, that it stuck to the roof of the oven... funny, right up until I burned my arm.

Yep, there was a few choice words said as I attended to my burn. I worked on it well enough that it doesn't hurt today.
22nd October 2022 22nd Oct 22

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
