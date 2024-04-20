Sign up
Photo 5220
Out My Window- the Middle
Yesterday we looked to the left from my home office window. I'm happy with my little garden. It's so much prettier than I thought from above
20th April 2024
20th Apr 24
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
my_garden
,
my_place
John Falconer
ace
Lovely shot and Lots of healthy green.
April 19th, 2024
