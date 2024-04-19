Previous
Out My Window - Left by mozette
Out My Window - Left

I'm going to be different... I took some photos of my garden from above. It's so pretty, and green... and I realised something:

I'm surrounded by people who love dirt, weeds, paving and junk... wow!
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
