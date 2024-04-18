Sign up
Photo 5218
Great Find
I've been looking for a chair to use as a valet chair in my bedroom.
I found this one at Logan Central Lifeline. I'll be getting a bit of work done to it if I can.
18th April 2024
18th Apr 24
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too.
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
18th April 2024 12:32pm
Tags
op-shop
,
charity_store
