My Little Bird

When Little Miss Stevie turned 5, I bought her this lovely ornament. She deserved to have her own Christmas ornament at the time.



Two years later, she suffered a massive stroke and died from heart failure a week later. So, I took her ornament back to where I got it, and had the years I had her in my life put on the back... 2005 - 2012.



I still miss her dearly.