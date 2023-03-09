Sign up
Photo 4812
Three Years
It's been 3 years since my great-grandmother's chaise lounge joined my house.
Now it's as though it has always been there.
9th March 2023
9th Mar 23
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
my_place
,
chaise_lounge
