Great Memories by mozette
Great Memories

I have been cleaning out again. And I found some things from when I travelled to the UK in 1997. I found that buying cloth patches or lapel pins were the best things because they were small and lightweight.
23rd March 2023 23rd Mar 23

Lynda Parker

