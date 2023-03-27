Sign up
Photo 4830
New Little Door Stop
I had a really old, thick dictionary holding this door open. But when I picked it up, there were paper mites all over it.
So, out that went.
And I bought this guy at my local Bunnings.
27th March 2023
27th Mar 23
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
doorstop
,
my_place
