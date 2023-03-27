Previous
Next
New Little Door Stop by mozette
Photo 4830

New Little Door Stop

I had a really old, thick dictionary holding this door open. But when I picked it up, there were paper mites all over it.

So, out that went.

And I bought this guy at my local Bunnings.
27th March 2023 27th Mar 23

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1323% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise