World Piano Day by mozette
Photo 4832

World Piano Day

Today, is the 88th day of the year, World Piano Day, and seeing these beautiful instruments have 88 keys, today is significant to the joy and beauty of them.
29th March 2023

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
