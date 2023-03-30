Previous
Fashion Day by mozette
Photo 4833

Fashion Day

Today is the day I take on the rows of clothes to clothe the 10 mannequins around the Springwood Lifeline store.

At first, when I was given this job I wasn't too happy about it as it was hard. Now I'm enjoying the mixing and matching of the clothes.
