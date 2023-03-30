Sign up
Photo 4833
Fashion Day
Today is the day I take on the rows of clothes to clothe the 10 mannequins around the Springwood Lifeline store.
At first, when I was given this job I wasn't too happy about it as it was hard. Now I'm enjoying the mixing and matching of the clothes.
30th March 2023
30th Mar 23
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
