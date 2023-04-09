Previous
Happy Easter by mozette
Photo 4843

Happy Easter

This Easter, I didn't buy myself any big lots of chocolate. Instead I gave my folks a large leaf jade for Easter, and they gave me these fodmap diet biscuits.

How lovely are they!
9th April 2023 9th Apr 23

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
bkb in the city
Very nice
April 9th, 2023  
