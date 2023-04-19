Sign up
Photo 4853
Silva
My beautiful car.
Dad and I have been working on the headlight bracket. It was cracked when I bought it, but I bumped it and the whole thing broke.
We've been trying to fix it since.
19th April 2023
19th Apr 23
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too.
Tags
my_car
