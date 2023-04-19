Previous
Silva by mozette
Silva

My beautiful car.

Dad and I have been working on the headlight bracket. It was cracked when I bought it, but I bumped it and the whole thing broke.

We've been trying to fix it since.
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
