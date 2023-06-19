Previous
Hitch-hiker by mozette
Hitch-hiker

I went to my folks place today, to mind Frankie while they were out for a few hours.

On getting home I found this nail file had connected to the inside cover of my tablet... it's not mine, it's my Mum's. I let her know her file came home with me.
19th June 2023 19th Jun 23

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
