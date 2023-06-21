Sign up
Photo 4916
Olive Trees
I'm out shopping with Mum and at the Rochedale Fruit Market, they've expanded the car park.
It's a real hike to get to your car now... and I noticed these olive trees ready for sale...well except that palm... it's the odd one out.
21st June 2023
21st Jun 23
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Views
0
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
21st June 2023 12:21pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
shopping_day
out_and_about
