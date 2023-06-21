Previous
Olive Trees by mozette
Olive Trees

I'm out shopping with Mum and at the Rochedale Fruit Market, they've expanded the car park.

It's a real hike to get to your car now... and I noticed these olive trees ready for sale...well except that palm... it's the odd one out.
Lynda Parker

@mozette
