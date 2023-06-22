Previous
Funniest Book Ever! by mozette
Funniest Book Ever!

I found this book at a Little Free Library, and it's set up like a Choose Your Own Adventure.

Best thing is that there's a series of these to find.
22nd June 2023 22nd Jun 23

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me.
