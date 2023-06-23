Previous
Brunch by mozette
Brunch

This morning I got a late start. After I opened the house up, put on the laundry and chatted to a neighbour, it was almost 9am!

So, a delicious brunch was in order. Scrambled eggs with zucchini and capsicum and spinach on toast with cheese on top...now that's the best to have for brunch!
23rd June 2023

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
