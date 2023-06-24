Previous
Little Witchy-Poo by mozette
Photo 4919

Little Witchy-Poo

I am up to cleaning out the home office... and it's going well.

I tossed out a lot of business cards I don't need anymore, and found my little witch my Mum bought me from overseas.
24th June 2023 24th Jun 23

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
