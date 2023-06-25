Previous
One of Brisbane's Oldest Cemeteries by mozette
Photo 4920

One of Brisbane's Oldest Cemeteries

This very old cemetery is over a century old. It was formed when Archerfield was a part of New South Wales.

I enjoyed the day with Mum, and it helped piece together some of what my Grandpa did here at Archerfield Airport during World War II.
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
